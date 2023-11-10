Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Murray State Racers (1-0) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-1) play in a game with no set line at CFSB Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Murray, Kentucky
- Venue: CFSB Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Murray State Betting Records & Stats
- Murray State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- Tennessee Tech (16-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.4% of the time, 10.7% more often than Murray State (13-15-0) last year.
Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Murray State
|70.4
|144.1
|72
|145.4
|140
|Tennessee Tech
|73.7
|144.1
|73.4
|145.4
|142.6
Additional Murray State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 70.4 points per game the Racers scored were just three fewer points than the Golden Eagles allowed (73.4).
- Murray State went 9-2 against the spread and 12-0 overall last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Murray State
|13-15-0
|17-11-0
|Tennessee Tech
|16-12-0
|19-9-0
Murray State vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Murray State
|Tennessee Tech
|11-2
|Home Record
|11-5
|3-11
|Away Record
|4-11
|5-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-4-0
|4-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|73.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.4
|65.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.7
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
