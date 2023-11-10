Looking for information on the best bets in ACC play in Week 11? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse matchup, and taking Duke (+14) over North Carolina on the spread. You can see more analysis on those college football games, as well as other options to create a parlay bet, by scrolling down.

Best Week 11 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Duke +14 vs. North Carolina

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at North Carolina Tar Heels

Duke Blue Devils at North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 3.3 points

Duke by 3.3 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Florida State -14.5 vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles

Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 22.6 points

Florida State by 22.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Boston College +1.5 vs. Virginia Tech

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles

Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles Projected Favorite & Spread: Boston College by 5.2 points

Boston College by 5.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 11 ACC Total Bets

Over 37.5 - Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange Projected Total: 47.1 points

47.1 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 49.5 - Miami (FL) vs. Florida State

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles

Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles Projected Total: 54.2 points

54.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 50.5 - Virginia vs. Louisville

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Louisville Cardinals

Virginia Cavaliers at Louisville Cardinals Projected Total: 52.9 points

52.9 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 9

November 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 11 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Florida State 9-0 (7-0 ACC) 39.6 / 17.0 457.2 / 332.7 Louisville 8-1 (5-1 ACC) 32.9 / 16.3 442.3 / 285.2 Georgia Tech 5-4 (4-2 ACC) 33.2 / 30.1 465.3 / 453.7 North Carolina 7-2 (3-2 ACC) 39.1 / 23.3 518.8 / 390.3 Boston College 6-3 (3-2 ACC) 26.9 / 26.3 411.7 / 349.6 Duke 6-3 (3-2 ACC) 25.7 / 15.7 340.4 / 329.1 NC State 6-3 (3-2 ACC) 24.7 / 20.9 318.3 / 331.8 Virginia Tech 4-5 (3-2 ACC) 23.6 / 24.1 354.1 / 323.3 Clemson 5-4 (2-4 ACC) 29.0 / 21.2 402.0 / 274.3 Miami (FL) 6-3 (2-3 ACC) 32.1 / 20.0 437.9 / 311.4 Pittsburgh 2-7 (1-4 ACC) 20.7 / 28.2 314.6 / 367.9 Virginia 2-7 (1-4 ACC) 23.1 / 32.4 361.9 / 395.4 Wake Forest 4-5 (1-5 ACC) 22.1 / 24.4 348.9 / 371.4 Syracuse 4-5 (0-5 ACC) 24.6 / 23.3 353.6 / 393.7

