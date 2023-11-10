Friday's game that pits the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-1) versus the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-0) at America First Event Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-73 in favor of Southern Utah. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

The Hilltoppers head into this game following a 70-64 victory against Mercer on Monday.

Western Kentucky vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

Western Kentucky vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Utah 76, Western Kentucky 73

Other CUSA Predictions

Western Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hilltoppers had a +26 scoring differential last season, putting up 70.1 points per game (80th in college basketball) and giving up 69.3 (297th in college basketball).

Western Kentucky scored more in conference play (71.0 points per game) than overall (70.1).

In 2022-23, the Hilltoppers averaged 0.2 fewer points per game at home (69.9) than on the road (70.1).

At home, Western Kentucky allowed 66.4 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 72.0.

