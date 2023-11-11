The Central Arkansas Bears (6-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at First Security Field at Estes Stadium in a UAC clash.

Central Arkansas has the 41st-ranked defense this season (23.9 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 15th-best with 34.1 points per game. Defensively, Eastern Kentucky is bottom-25, ceding 492.8 total yards per game (worst). On the bright side, it is dominating on the other side of the ball, accumulating 434.8 total yards per contest (14th-best).

Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky Central Arkansas 434.8 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.1 (16th) 492.8 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.7 (41st) 168.2 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.2 (14th) 266.6 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.9 (45th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has put up 2,399 passing yards, or 266.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.8% of his passes and has collected 17 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 24.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, Joshua Carter, has carried the ball 100 times for 649 yards (72.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Braedon Sloan has 31 receptions for 327 yards (36.3 per game) and three touchdowns so far while also carrying the ball 115 times for 568 yards and eight scores.

Jaden Smith's 621 receiving yards (69 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 57 catches on 66 targets with five touchdowns.

Hunter Brown has caught 25 passes and compiled 329 receiving yards (36.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain has racked up 2,016 yards (224 ypg) on 188-of-290 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Shunderrick Powell has racked up 905 yards on 116 carries while finding paydirt six times.

This season, Darius Hale has carried the ball 80 times for 425 yards (47.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jarrod Barnes' 491 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 45 times and has registered 40 receptions and two touchdowns.

Myles Butler has caught 30 passes for 413 yards (45.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Kylin James has a total of 355 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 40 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

