Florida State vs. Miami (FL): Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) will face off against their ACC-rival, the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Hurricanes will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-14.5)
|49.5
|-650
|+475
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-13.5)
|50.5
|-580
|+420
Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- Florida State has put together a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Seminoles are 4-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
- Miami (FL) has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
Florida State & Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+600
|To Win the ACC
|-400
|Miami (FL)
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|To Win the ACC
|+2000
