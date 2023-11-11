Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Graves County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Graves County, Kentucky is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Graves County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Graves County High School at Rossview High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Graves County High School at West Creek High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayfield High School at Camden Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Camden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
