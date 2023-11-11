Our projection model predicts the Alabama Crimson Tide will take down the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, November 11 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kroger Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. Alabama Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47) Alabama 31, Kentucky 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Alabama vs. Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wildcats have a 22.7% chance to win.

The Wildcats have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Kentucky is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

In the Wildcats' nine games with a set total, six have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for Kentucky this season is 2.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this game.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread six times in nine games.

Alabama has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

The Crimson Tide have seen six of its nine games go over the point total.

The total for this game is 47, 5.1 points fewer than the average total in Alabama games thus far this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wildcats vs. Crimson Tide 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 31.9 17.8 34 20 27.7 13.3 Kentucky 30 22.3 31.3 19.8 27.3 27.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.