Saturday's contest between the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) and South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-2) matching up at Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 86-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kentucky, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Wildcats enter this contest after a 74-66 win against East Tennessee State on Tuesday.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 86, South Carolina Upstate 54

Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats scored 67.8 points per game last season (129th in college basketball) and gave up 68.8 (288th in college basketball) for a -33 scoring differential overall.

Kentucky posted 63.1 points per game last year in conference action, which was 4.7 fewer points per game than its season average (67.8).

Offensively, the Wildcats scored 66.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.1 points per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Kentucky gave up 66.8 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 75.3.

