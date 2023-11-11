SEC foes meet when the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) and the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field.

Alabama is totaling 382.2 yards per game on offense (72nd in the FBS), and rank 26th on the other side of the ball, yielding 325.4 yards allowed per game. With 353.4 total yards per game on offense, Kentucky ranks 93rd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 43rd, giving up 347.2 total yards per game.

Here we will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: Lexington, Kentucky

Venue: Kroger Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Kentucky vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Kentucky Alabama 353.4 (99th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.2 (81st) 347.2 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.4 (22nd) 141.2 (87th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.8 (60th) 212.2 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.4 (79th) 10 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 12 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (86th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has recored 1,905 passing yards, or 211.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57% of his passes and has collected 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Re'Mahn Davis has rushed for 903 yards on 148 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground. He's also tacked on 19 catches, totaling 227 yards and five touchdowns through the air.

Jutahn McClain has run for 138 yards across 26 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has totaled 31 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 462 (51.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has three touchdowns.

Dane Key has 28 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 431 yards (47.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Barion Brown's 32 receptions (on 64 targets) have netted him 358 yards (39.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has racked up 1,836 yards (204.0 ypg) on 114-of-176 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 297 rushing yards (33.0 ypg) on 97 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Jase McClellan has 632 rushing yards on 136 carries with five touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 395 yards (43.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's leads his squad with 537 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 26 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has caught 28 passes for 420 yards (46.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Amari Niblack has a total of 218 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

