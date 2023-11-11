The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) will face off against a fellow SEC opponent, the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Kentucky matchup.

Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Kentucky vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Kentucky has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Alabama has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.