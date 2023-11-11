Will Liam Foudy Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 11?
Can we count on Liam Foudy lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Arizona Coyotes at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Foudy stats and insights
- Foudy is yet to score through seven games this season.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- Foudy has no points on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 37 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
