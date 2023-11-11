Can we expect Luke Evangelista lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Arizona Coyotes at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Evangelista scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
  • Evangelista has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 37 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:51 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:00 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:04 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:06 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 18:59 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 16:42 Home W 5-1
10/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 12:36 Away W 4-1
10/17/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:09 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

