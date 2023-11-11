Will Luke Evangelista Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 11?
Can we expect Luke Evangelista lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Arizona Coyotes at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Evangelista stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Evangelista scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
- Evangelista has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes are allowing 37 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Evangelista recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|12:04
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/31/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|18:59
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/21/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|16:42
|Home
|W 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|12:36
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/17/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|L 6-1
Predators vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
