According to our computer model, the Illinois State Redbirds will defeat the Murray State Racers when the two teams come together at Hancock Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Murray State vs. Illinois State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Illinois State (-15.4) 53.0 Illinois State 34, Murray State 19

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

The Racers' ATS record is 4-1-0 this season.

The Racers have not gone over a point total in five games with a set over/under.

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, four of Redbirds games went over the point total.

Racers vs. Redbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois State 32.9 21.8 35.0 17.6 30.3 27.0 Murray State 17.7 33.9 27.0 27.5 10.2 39.0

