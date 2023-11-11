Seeking an updated view of the SEC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Alabama

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

8-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win SEC: +165

+165 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 23rd

23rd Last Game: W 42-28 vs LSU

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. LSU

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win SEC: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 11th

11th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 6th

6th Last Game: L 42-28 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Florida

Florida Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Georgia

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 10-1

9-0 | 10-1 Odds to Win SEC: -250

-250 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: W 30-21 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Ole Miss

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

8-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 13th

13th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th

18th Last Game: W 38-35 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Tennessee

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

7-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win SEC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 17th

17th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st

61st Last Game: W 59-3 vs UConn

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Missouri

@ Missouri Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

6. Missouri

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

7-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 25th

25th Last Game: L 30-21 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

7. Texas A&M

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 54th

54th Last Game: L 38-35 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Auburn

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 44th

44th Last Game: W 31-15 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Arkansas

@ Arkansas Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

9. Kentucky

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 42nd

42nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd

83rd Last Game: W 24-3 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Alabama

Alabama Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Florida

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-4 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st

51st Last Game: L 39-36 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ LSU

@ LSU Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Arkansas

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 65th

65th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: W 39-36 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Auburn

Auburn Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

12. South Carolina

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 11th

11th Last Game: W 38-28 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

13. Mississippi State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 19th

19th Last Game: L 24-3 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-8 | 1-10 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th

27th Last Game: L 31-15 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ South Carolina

@ South Carolina Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

