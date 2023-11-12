Sunday's game at Pauley Pavilion has the UCLA Bruins (2-0) matching up with the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 85-59 victory as our model heavily favors UCLA.

The Knights are coming off of an 81-65 loss to San Jose State in their last outing on Thursday.

Bellarmine vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Bellarmine vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 85, Bellarmine 59

Bellarmine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Knights averaged 60.6 points per game last season (265th in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per contest (275th in college basketball). They had a -236 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 7.6 points per game.

Bellarmine scored more in conference play (63.1 points per game) than overall (60.6).

At home, the Knights averaged 63.1 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 57.7.

In 2022-23, Bellarmine conceded 12.6 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (74.9).

