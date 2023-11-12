The UCLA Bruins (2-0) take on the Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Bellarmine vs. UCLA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Knights' 60.6 points per game last year were just 1.1 fewer points than the 61.7 the Bruins allowed to opponents.
  • Bellarmine had an 8-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.
  • Last year, the Bruins averaged 69.7 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 68.2 the Knights allowed.
  • UCLA had a 12-3 record last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.
  • Last season, the Bruins had a 39.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 11.4% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Knights' opponents made.
  • The Knights' 27.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 11.2 percentage points lower than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

Bellarmine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ San Jose State L 81-65 Provident Credit Union Event Center
11/12/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
11/16/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
11/21/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center

