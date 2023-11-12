The Houston Texans (4-4) visit a streaking Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) squad on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Paycor Stadium (with best bets available). The Bengals have won four games in a row.

When is Bengals vs. Texans?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

The model favors the Bengals by 2.9 points, a much smaller margin than the 6-point spread set by BetMGM. Take the Texans to cover.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Bengals a 72.1% chance to win.

The Bengals have won 57.1% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (4-3).

Cincinnati has yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -258 or shorter.

This season, the Texans have been the underdog five times and won three of those games.

Houston has a record of 1-1 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +210 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+6)



Houston (+6) The Bengals have registered a 4-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Texans have registered a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47)



Under (47) The two teams average a combined 4.2 fewer points per game, 42.8 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's total of 47 points.

The Bengals and the Texans have seen their opponents average a combined 6.1 fewer points per game than the point total of 47 set in this outing.

Three of the Bengals' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

In the Texans' eight games with a set total, three have hit the over (37.5%).

Ja'Marr Chase Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 87.1 4

Devin Singletary Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 26.1 0 5.3 0

