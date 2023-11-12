The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) bring a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Tennessee Titans (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium, and we have best bets recommendations.

When is Buccaneers vs. Titans?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (1.6 points) is slightly less than the 2.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Buccaneers, though the data still has them as the favorite.
  • Looking at this game's moneyline, the Buccaneers' implied win probability is 58.7%.
  • The Buccaneers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.
  • This season, the Titans have been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.
  • Tennessee has entered five games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.

Other Week 10 Best Bets

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)
    • The Buccaneers have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-3-0).
    • Tampa Bay has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
    • The Titans have covered the spread four times this season (4-4-0).
    • In games it has played as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs, Tennessee has an ATS record of 4-3.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (39)
    • These teams average a combined 38.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the total of 39 set for this matchup.
    • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40.9 points per game, 1.9 more than the point total in this game.
    • Two of the Buccaneers' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).
    • Two of the Titans' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

    Mike Evans Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 74.3 5

    Chigoziem Okonkwo Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 21.6 0

