The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) bring a four-game losing streak into a meeting against the Tennessee Titans (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium, and we have best bets recommendations.

When is Buccaneers vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The spread for this matchup suggested by the model (1.6 points) is slightly less than the 2.5-point edge BetMGM gives to the Buccaneers, though the data still has them as the favorite.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Buccaneers' implied win probability is 58.7%.

The Buccaneers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -142 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

This season, the Titans have been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.

Tennessee has entered five games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+2.5)



Tennessee (+2.5) The Buccaneers have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-3-0).

Tampa Bay has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

The Titans have covered the spread four times this season (4-4-0).

In games it has played as 2.5-point or bigger underdogs, Tennessee has an ATS record of 4-3.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (39)



Over (39) These teams average a combined 38.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the total of 39 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40.9 points per game, 1.9 more than the point total in this game.

Two of the Buccaneers' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

Two of the Titans' eight games with a set total have hit the over (25%).

Mike Evans Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 74.3 5

Chigoziem Okonkwo Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 21.6 0

