DeAndre Hopkins will be up against the second-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hopkins has collected a team-best 564 receiving yards (70.5 per game) and three TDs, reeling in 35 balls out of 64 targets so far this season.

Hopkins vs. the Buccaneers

Hopkins vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD Seven players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have surrendered a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Tampa Bay has given up two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Hopkins will face the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this week. The Buccaneers give up 279.4 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Buccaneers have put up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Buccaneers' defense is 25th in the NFL in that category.

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 61.5 (-118)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

In six of eight games this year, Hopkins has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hopkins has been targeted on 64 of his team's 233 passing attempts this season (27.5% target share).

He is averaging 8.8 yards per target (30th in league play), averaging 564 yards on 64 passes thrown his way.

Hopkins has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of eight). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (23.1% of his team's 13 offensive TDs).

Hopkins has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (35.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts).

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 11 TAR / 4 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 4 REC / 128 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 8 REC / 140 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

