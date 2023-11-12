Derrick Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Henry's stats below.

On the ground, Henry has season stats of 137 rushes for 601 yards and four TDs, picking up 4.4 yards per attempt. He also has 18 catches on 20 targets for 165 yards.

Derrick Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

No other running back is on the injury list for the Titans.

Week 10 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Henry 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 137 601 4 4.4 20 18 165 0

Henry Game-by-Game



Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Saints 15 63 0 2 56 0 Week 2 Chargers 25 80 1 3 15 0 Week 3 @Browns 11 20 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Bengals 22 122 1 1 11 0 Week 5 @Colts 13 43 0 3 19 0 Week 6 Ravens 12 97 1 2 16 0 Week 8 Falcons 22 101 0 4 21 0 Week 9 @Steelers 17 75 1 3 27 0

