Oddsmakers have listed player props for Paul George, Desmond Bane and others when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC and BSSE

BSSC and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Grizzlies vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +102)

The 25.5-point prop total for Bane on Sunday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average, which is 24.0.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).

Bane's assist average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Sunday's prop bet (4.5).

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -154)

The 15.0 points Jaren Jackson Jr. scores per game are 6.5 less than his over/under on Sunday (21.5).

He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 6.5.

He drains 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 21.5 points prop total set for George on Sunday is 5.8 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (27.3).

He has averaged 1.8 fewer rebounds per game (3.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

George has made 3.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

Sunday's over/under for Kawhi Leonard is 22.5. That is 0.5 less than his season average.

He averages 0.8 less rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 6.5.

Leonard averages 5.0 assists, 2.5 more than Sunday's prop bet (2.5).

He has connected on 4.0 three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

