Jaren Jackson Jr. and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 10, Jackson posted 14 points in a 127-121 loss against the Jazz.

In this piece we'll break down Jackson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-120)

Over 21.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-104)

Over 6.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were ranked 12th in the league defensively last season, allowing 113.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Clippers were 13th in the league last season, allowing 43.1 per game.

In terms of assists, the Clippers allowed 25.0 per game last year, ranking them 10th in the NBA.

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Clippers were 12th in the league in that category.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 26 9 8 0 0 3 2 3/5/2023 35 24 5 2 2 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.