Joe Burrow has a good matchup when his Cincinnati Bengals face the Houston Texans in Week 10 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Texans concede 238.0 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the NFL.

Burrow has racked up 1,861 passing yards (232.6 per game) and a 66.9% completion rate this season, throwing for 12 TDs with four INTs. On the ground, Burrow has run 25 times for 61 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per game.

Burrow vs. the Texans

Burrow vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

The Texans have allowed one or more passing TDs to six opposing quarterbacks this season.

Houston has allowed one player to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in an outing against the Texans this season.

The 238.0 passing yards per game yielded by the Texans defense makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Texans have totaled seven touchdowns through the air (0.9 per game). The Texans' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Joe Burrow Passing Props vs. the Texans

Passing Yards: 277.5 (-115)

277.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-161)

Burrow Passing Insights

Burrow has exceeded his passing yards prop total in four of eight opportunities this season.

The Bengals have passed 64.5% of the time and run 35.5% this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

With 308 attempts for 1,861 passing yards, Burrow is 28th in NFL action with 6.0 yards per attempt.

Burrow has thrown for a touchdown in five of eight games this year, with more than one TD pass five times.

He has 12 total touchdowns this season (80.0% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Burrow has passed 41 times out of his 308 total attempts while in the red zone (63.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Burrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bills 11/5/2023 Week 9 31-for-44 / 348 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/29/2023 Week 8 28-for-32 / 283 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/15/2023 Week 6 24-for-35 / 185 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 10/8/2023 Week 5 36-for-46 / 317 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/1/2023 Week 4 20-for-30 / 165 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

