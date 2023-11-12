The DePaul Blue Demons (2-0) take on the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

Louisville vs. DePaul 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Blue Demons scored 12.4 more points per game last year (76.6) than the Cardinals allowed their opponents to score (64.2).

DePaul had a 13-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 73.3 points.

Last year, the Cardinals put up 73.3 points per game, just one more point than the 72.3 the Blue Demons gave up.

When Louisville put up more than 72.3 points last season, it went 15-3.

Last season, the Cardinals had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Blue Demons' opponents hit.

The Blue Demons shot at a 36.4% rate from the field last season, 3.9 percentage points less than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.

Louisville Schedule