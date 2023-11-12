Marcus Smart and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be hitting the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 127-121 loss to the Jazz, Smart had eight points.

Below, we break down Smart's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-118)

Over 11.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Over 2.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-114)

Over 5.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-102)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers allowed 113.1 points per game last season, 12th in the league.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per game last year, the Clippers were 13th in the league in that category.

The Clippers were the 10th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.

The Clippers were the 12th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Marcus Smart vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/29/2022 37 17 3 9 2 1 2 12/12/2022 32 3 1 3 1 1 0

