Going into their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5), the Tennessee Titans (3-5) are keeping their eye on 14 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 12 at Raymond James Stadium.

The Titans' last game was a 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In their most recent game, the Buccaneers lost 39-37 to the Houston Texans.

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle Questionable Treylon Burks WR Concussion Out Daniel Brunskill OL Ankle Out Mike Brown S Ankle Out Roger McCreary CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Azeez Al-Shaair LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Thumb Out Jack Gibbens LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Luke Gifford LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice DeAndre Hopkins WR NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Will Levis QB Foot Full Participation In Practice Chris Hubbard OL Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Anthony Kendall CB Hamstring Questionable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Deven Thompkins WR Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Luke Goedeke OG Foot Limited Participation In Practice Matt Feiler OL Knee Doubtful Carlton Davis CB Toe Questionable Jamel Dean CB Concussion Questionable Vita Vea DL Groin Limited Participation In Practice Lavonte David LB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Logan Hall DL Groin Questionable Mike Evans WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Hayes DB Concussion Out Trey Palmer WR Neck Questionable Calijah Kancey DL Quad Questionable

Other Week 10 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans Season Insights

In terms of total offense, the Titans rank 23rd in the NFL (302 total yards per game) and 20th defensively (337.8 total yards allowed per contest).

The Titans are posting 18.5 points per contest on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 20 points per game (11th-ranked) on defense.

From an offensive angle, the Titans are putting up 187.5 passing yards per contest (26th-ranked). They rank 16th in the NFL on defense (223 passing yards allowed per game).

Tennessee ranks 12th in the NFL with 114.5 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 19th with 114.8 rushing yards surrendered per game on defense.

The Titans have registered six forced turnovers (32nd in NFL) and committed nine turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season for a -3 turnover margin that ranks 22nd in the NFL.

Titans vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-3)

Buccaneers (-3) Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Titans (+120)

Buccaneers (-145), Titans (+120) Total: 39 points

