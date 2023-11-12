The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) enter a matchup against the Tennessee Titans (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium on a four-game losing streak.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Titans

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Titans Insights

The Titans put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Buccaneers allow (20.9).

The Titans rack up 302 yards per game, 70.3 fewer yards than the 372.3 the Buccaneers allow.

Tennessee rushes for 114.5 yards per game, 21.6 more than the 92.9 Tampa Bay allows per contest.

This year the Titans have nine turnovers, six fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (15).

Titans Away Performance

In road games, the Titans score 12.5 points per game and give up 21.5. That's less than they score overall (18.5), and more than they allow (20).

The Titans' average yards gained away from home (266.8) is lower than their overall average (302). But their average yards conceded in road games (361.8) is higher than overall (337.8).

Tennessee accumulates 185.8 passing yards per game in away games (1.7 less than its overall average), and gives up 235.3 in road games (12.3 more than overall).

On the road, the Titans rack up 81 rushing yards per game and give up 126.5. That's less than they gain overall (114.5), and more than they allow (114.8).

On the road, the Titans convert 24.5% of third downs and allow 50% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (32.3%), and more than they allow (39.8%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Baltimore L 24-16 NFL Network 10/29/2023 Atlanta W 28-23 CBS 11/2/2023 at Pittsburgh L 20-16 Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 11/26/2023 Carolina - FOX 12/3/2023 Indianapolis - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.