Should you bet on Will Levis finding his way into the end zone in the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Will Levis score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Levis has rushed for 13 yards (6.5 per game) on eight carries.

Levis has not scored a rushing touchdown in two games.

Will Levis Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Falcons 19 29 238 4 0 7 11 0 Week 9 @Steelers 22 39 262 0 1 1 2 0

