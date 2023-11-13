How to Watch St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) hit the court against the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
St. John's (NY) Stats Insights
- The Red Storm shot 44.9% from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Wolverines allowed to opponents.
- In games St. John's (NY) shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 11-8 overall.
- The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolverines finished 52nd.
- Last year, the Red Storm put up 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Wolverines allowed (69.6).
- When St. John's (NY) scored more than 69.6 points last season, it went 16-8.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Red Storm allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Last season, Michigan had a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.4% from the field.
- The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Storm finished fifth.
- The Wolverines' 73.4 points per game last year were only 1.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm allowed to opponents.
- Michigan had a 14-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.
St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison
- St. John's (NY) put up 77.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.6 points per game on the road, a difference of two points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Red Storm gave up 70 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 82.8.
- At home, St. John's (NY) drained 1.2 more treys per game (6.3) than on the road (5.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (30.4%).
Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Michigan scored 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than on the road (68.7).
- The Wolverines allowed 68 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 on the road.
- Michigan made more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (33.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 90-74
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/13/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/16/2023
|North Texas
|-
|TD Arena
|11/25/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 99-74
|Crisler Center
|11/10/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 92-62
|Crisler Center
|11/13/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|11/17/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/22/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Imperial Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.