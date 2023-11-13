The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) play the Cornell Big Red (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Cornell 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Big Red scored an average of 58.6 points per game last year, 10.7 fewer points than the 69.3 the Hilltoppers gave up.

Cornell had a 10-11 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.

Last year, the 70.1 points per game the Hilltoppers recorded were 6.9 more points than the Big Red allowed (63.2).

Western Kentucky had a 14-9 record last season when putting up more than 63.2 points.

Western Kentucky Schedule