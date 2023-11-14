How to Watch Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) take the court against the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Lipscomb vs Tennessee Tech (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- High Point vs Queens (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Georgia Southern vs Jacksonville (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- North Alabama vs Mississippi State (7:30 PM ET | November 14)
Bellarmine Stats Insights
- The Knights shot 45.9% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42.3% the Mocs' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Bellarmine had a 12-11 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.3% from the field.
- The Mocs ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Knights ranked 355th.
- The Knights' 66.3 points per game last year were 5.8 fewer points than the 72.1 the Mocs gave up.
- Bellarmine went 5-2 last season when it scored more than 72.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Bellarmine Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Bellarmine scored 10.9 more points per game at home (72.1) than on the road (61.2).
- At home, the Knights gave up 63.3 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.8).
- Beyond the arc, Bellarmine drained fewer trifectas away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (37.8%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bellarmine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Washington
|L 91-57
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 83-75
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|11/20/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Freedom Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.