Tuesday's game at McKenzie Arena has the Chattanooga Mocs (2-0) squaring off against the Bellarmine Knights (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-71 win as our model heavily favors Chattanooga.

There is no line set for the game.

Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 82, Bellarmine 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Bellarmine vs. Chattanooga

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-11.3)

Chattanooga (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 152.5

Bellarmine Performance Insights

Bellarmine averaged 66.3 points per game (316th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while ceding 67.2 points per contest (88th-ranked).

While the Knights ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in rebounds per game with 26.6 (-2-worst), they ranked 61st in college basketball with 29.2 rebounds allowed per contest.

Bellarmine delivered 14.2 assists per game, which ranked them 95th in the country.

With 10.5 turnovers per game, the Knights were 44th in college basketball. They forced 11.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 224th in college basketball.

With 8.0 treys per game, the Knights ranked 104th in college basketball. They sported a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 122nd in college basketball.

Bellarmine was in the bottom 25 in the country in threes allowed per game with 9.5 (third-worst), and it ranked 282nd in college basketball with a 35.4% three-point percentage allowed to opponents.

Bellarmine attempted 29.8 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 56.7% of the shots it took (and 66.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.8 three-pointers per contest, which were 43.3% of its shots (and 33.1% of the team's buckets).

