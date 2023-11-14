The Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) battle the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

Last season, the Bluejays had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents knocked down.

Creighton went 14-3 when it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Hawkeyes ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bluejays finished 41st.

Last year, the 76.4 points per game the Bluejays put up were only 1.7 more points than the Hawkeyes allowed (74.7).

When Creighton scored more than 74.7 points last season, it went 14-4.

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes shot 45.3% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 42.2% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.

Iowa went 17-6 when it shot higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Bluejays ranked 278th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Hawkeyes ranked 30th.

The Hawkeyes scored an average of 80.1 points per game last year, 11.7 more points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.

When Iowa gave up fewer than 76.4 points last season, it went 14-4.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Creighton posted 6.8 more points per game (79.3) than it did in road games (72.5).

Defensively the Bluejays were better at home last season, ceding 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 in road games.

Creighton averaged 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Iowa Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Iowa scored 19.9 more points per game at home (89.8) than on the road (69.9).

The Hawkeyes allowed 76 points per game at home last season, and 72 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Iowa knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (10) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.5%) than at home (38.6%) too.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Florida A&M W 105-54 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/11/2023 North Dakota State W 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha 11/14/2023 Iowa - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/18/2023 Texas Southern - CHI Health Center Omaha 11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago - T-Mobile Center

Iowa Upcoming Schedule