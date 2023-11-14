Illinois vs. Marquette: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) host the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at State Farm Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the matchup.
Illinois vs. Marquette Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: State Farm Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Illinois vs Marquette Betting Records & Stats
- The Fighting Illini were 16-13-0 against the spread last season.
- Marquette covered 20 times in 32 matchups with a spread last year.
Illinois vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Illinois
|74.3
|153.6
|67.2
|137.5
|140.5
|Marquette
|79.3
|153.6
|70.3
|137.5
|149.5
Additional Illinois vs Marquette Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini recorded were just four more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).
- Illinois had a 13-4 record against the spread and a 15-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
- The Golden Eagles scored an average of 79.3 points per game last year, 12.1 more points than the 67.2 the Fighting Illini gave up.
- Marquette went 16-9 against the spread and 24-5 overall when it scored more than 67.2 points last season.
Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Illinois
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Marquette
|20-12-0
|15-17-0
Illinois vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Illinois
|Marquette
|15-2
|Home Record
|16-1
|3-7
|Away Record
|8-4
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-2-0
|77.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.3
|70
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.7
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-4-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
