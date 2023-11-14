The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) square off against the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

Last season, the Jayhawks had a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.9% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents made.

Kansas went 18-2 when it shot better than 42.9% from the field.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats ranked seventh.

Last year, the Jayhawks averaged 7.6 more points per game (75.4) than the Wildcats allowed (67.8).

Kansas had a 22-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.8 points.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 45.4% from the field, 3.9% higher than the 41.5% the Jayhawks' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Kentucky had an 18-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.5% from the field.

The Wildcats were the top offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 178th.

The Wildcats' 74.5 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up.

Kentucky had a 20-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison

Kansas put up 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 74 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 69.

In terms of three-pointers, Kansas fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.4.

At home, the Wildcats gave up 64.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.9.

Kentucky drained more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 North Carolina Central W 99-56 Allen Fieldhouse 11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse 11/14/2023 Kentucky - United Center 11/20/2023 Chaminade - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule