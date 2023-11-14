The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) play the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks had given up to their opponents (41.5%).

Kentucky went 18-4 when it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Wildcats were the top offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 178th.

The Wildcats' 74.5 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks allowed to opponents.

Kentucky put together an 18-4 record last season in games it scored more than 68.1 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kentucky averaged 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.4.

At home, the Wildcats conceded 64.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).

At home, Kentucky sunk 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (5.7). Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule