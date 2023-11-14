Tuesday's game between the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) and Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) going head to head at United Center has a projected final score of 88-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 9:30 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Kentucky vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 88, Kentucky 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-29.7)

Kansas (-29.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kentucky Performance Insights

Last season, Kentucky was 113th in the nation offensively (74.5 points scored per game) and 105th defensively (67.8 points allowed).

The Wildcats were the seventh-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (36.6) and ninth-best in rebounds allowed (26.8) last year.

Last season Kentucky was ranked 46th in the nation in assists with 15.1 per game.

At 6.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc last season, the Wildcats were 288th and 151st in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Kentucky was 82nd in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and 96th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.4%) last year.

Last season, the Wildcats took 70% of their shots from inside the arc, and 30% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 77.1% of the Wildcats' buckets were 2-pointers, and 22.9% were 3-pointers.

Kansas Performance Insights

Offensively, Kansas averaged 75.4 points per game (88th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 68.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (118th-ranked).

The Jayhawks averaged 33.2 boards per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

With 16.4 dimes per game, Kansas ranked 15th-best in college basketball in the category.

The Jayhawks averaged 12 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.5 turnovers per contest (66th-ranked).

The Jayhawks sank 7 treys per game (219th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 34.7% three-point percentage (151st-ranked).

Last season Kansas gave up 6.4 threes per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 31% (37th-ranked) from downtown.

Kansas took 66.2% two-pointers and 33.8% threes last season. Of the team's baskets, 75% were two-pointers and 25% were threes.

