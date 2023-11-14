Tuesday's contest at United Center has the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) matching up with the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at 9:30 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 88-59 victory, heavily favoring Kansas.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kentucky vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kentucky vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 88, Kentucky 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Kentucky vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-29.7)

Kansas (-29.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Kentucky Performance Insights

Kentucky put up 74.5 points per game and gave up 67.8 last year, ranking them 113th in the country on offense and 105th defensively.

The Wildcats were the seventh-best team in college basketball in rebounds per game (36.6) and ninth-best in rebounds allowed (26.8) last year.

Kentucky was 46th in the country in assists (15.1 per game) last season.

The Wildcats were 288th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.3 per game) and 151st in 3-point percentage (34.7%) last year.

Kentucky gave up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 82nd and 96th, respectively, in the country.

The Wildcats took 30% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 22.9% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 70% of their shots, with 77.1% of their makes coming from there.

Kansas Performance Insights

Last season Kansas scored 75.4 points per game (88th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 68.1 points per contest (118th-ranked).

With 33.2 rebounds per game, the Jayhawks were 90th in the country. They gave up 32.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 247th in college basketball.

With 16.4 dimes per game, Kansas ranked 15th-best in college basketball in the category.

The Jayhawks averaged 12 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.5 turnovers per contest (66th-ranked).

With 7 treys per game, the Jayhawks were 219th in the country. They had a 34.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 151st in college basketball.

Kansas gave up 6.4 treys per game (73rd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 31% (37th-ranked) from downtown.

Last year Kansas took 66.2% two-pointers, accounting for 75% of the team's buckets. It shot 33.8% three-pointers (25% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.