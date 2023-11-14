Murray State vs. Western Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Murray State Racers (2-0) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at CFSB Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Murray, Kentucky
- Venue: CFSB Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Murray State Betting Records & Stats
- Murray State went 13-15-0 ATS last season.
- Western Kentucky sported a 14-15-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 13-15-0 mark from Murray State.
Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Murray State
|70.4
|141.8
|72.0
|142.6
|140.0
|Western Kentucky
|71.4
|141.8
|70.6
|142.6
|140.5
Additional Murray State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Racers averaged 70.4 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 70.6 the Hilltoppers allowed.
- Murray State went 9-2 against the spread and 12-0 overall last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.
Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Murray State
|13-15-0
|17-11-0
|Western Kentucky
|14-15-0
|16-13-0
Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Murray State
|Western Kentucky
|11-2
|Home Record
|9-5
|3-11
|Away Record
|5-9
|5-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|4-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-7-0
|73.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.1
|65.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.8
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
