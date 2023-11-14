The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) face the Murray State Racers (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at CFSB Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Murray State vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Murray State Stats Insights

  • The Racers shot 44.1% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42% the Hilltoppers allowed to opponents.
  • Murray State went 16-3 when it shot better than 42% from the field.
  • The Racers were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hilltoppers ranked 233rd.
  • Last year, the Racers scored 70.4 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 70.6 the Hilltoppers gave up.
  • Murray State went 12-0 last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

  • Murray State scored 73.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged on the road (65.9).
  • When playing at home, the Racers gave up 10 fewer points per game (67.8) than in road games (77.8).
  • At home, Murray State made 0.6 fewer treys per game (5.8) than in away games (6.4). It also sported a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to on the road (34.1%).

Murray State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Midway W 91-58 CFSB Center
11/10/2023 Tennessee Tech W 78-72 CFSB Center
11/14/2023 Western Kentucky - CFSB Center
11/20/2023 UNC Wilmington - Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Appalachian State - Suncoast Credit Union Arena

