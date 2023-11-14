The Murray State Racers (2-0) hit the court against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky Stats Insights

The Hilltoppers shot at a 44.0% rate from the field last season, 0.8 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Racers averaged.

Western Kentucky went 11-1 when it shot better than 44.8% from the field.

The Hilltoppers were the 233rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Racers finished 246th.

The Hilltoppers' 71.4 points per game last year were just 0.6 fewer points than the 72.0 the Racers allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 72.0 points last season, Western Kentucky went 11-4.

Western Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Western Kentucky scored 9.3 more points per game at home (77.1) than on the road (67.8).

The Hilltoppers allowed 69.0 points per game at home last season, and 72.8 away.

At home, Western Kentucky sunk 8.4 triples per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (6.6). Western Kentucky's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.2%) than away (33.3%).

Western Kentucky Upcoming Schedule