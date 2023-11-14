Tuesday's game at CFSB Center has the Murray State Racers (2-0) going head to head against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-60 victory as our model heavily favors Murray State.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Kentucky vs. Murray State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Kentucky vs. Murray State Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 81, Western Kentucky 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Kentucky vs. Murray State

Computer Predicted Spread: Murray State (-21.4)

Murray State (-21.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Kentucky Performance Insights

Last year Western Kentucky scored 71.4 points per game (183rd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 70.6 points per contest (195th-ranked).

Last season the Hilltoppers averaged 31 boards per game (233rd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 33.4 rebounds per contest (310th-ranked).

Western Kentucky ranked 211th in the country with 12.6 dimes per game.

The Hilltoppers committed 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.9 turnovers per contest (174th-ranked).

The Hilltoppers sank 7.5 threes per game (166th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 35.8% shooting percentage (87th-ranked) from three-point land.

Western Kentucky found it difficult to defend threes, ranking ninth-worst in college basketball with 9.2 threes allowed per game. It ranked 292nd by allowing a 35.6% three-point percentage to opposing teams last season.

Of the shots attempted by Western Kentucky last year, 63.6% of them were two-pointers (70.3% of the team's made baskets) and 36.4% were from beyond the arc (29.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.