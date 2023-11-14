The Murray State Racers (2-0) and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-1) hit the court in a game with no set line at CFSB Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Kentucky vs. Murray State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky Venue: CFSB Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hilltoppers Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky's games went over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.

The Hilltoppers were 14-15-0 against the spread last year.

Western Kentucky's .483 ATS win percentage (14-15-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Murray State's .464 mark (13-15-0 ATS Record).

Western Kentucky vs. Murray State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Murray State 70.4 141.8 72 142.6 140 Western Kentucky 71.4 141.8 70.6 142.6 140.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Western Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Hilltoppers put up an average of 71.4 points per game last year, just 0.6 fewer points than the 72 the Racers gave up.

When it scored more than 72 points last season, Western Kentucky went 8-5 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Kentucky vs. Murray State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Murray State 13-15-0 17-11-0 Western Kentucky 14-15-0 16-13-0

Western Kentucky vs. Murray State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Murray State Western Kentucky 11-2 Home Record 9-5 3-11 Away Record 5-9 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.8 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.