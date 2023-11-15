Just one CUSA game is on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. That contest is the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers squaring off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CUSA Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Vanderbilt Commodores 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 SEC Network +

Follow CUSA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!