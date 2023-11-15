Wednesday's contest features the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-0) and the Evansville Purple Aces (0-2) matching up at Meeks Family Fieldhouse (on November 15) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-73 victory for Eastern Kentucky.

The Colonels took care of business in their most recent matchup 86-75 against Northern Kentucky on Saturday.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Eastern Kentucky vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 81, Evansville 73

Other ASUN Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Colonels' +219 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 76.4 points per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per contest (301st in college basketball).

In conference play, Eastern Kentucky averaged fewer points (75.6 per game) than it did overall (76.4) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Colonels scored 10.7 more points per game at home (82.1) than away (71.4).

In 2022-23, Eastern Kentucky conceded 11.2 fewer points per game at home (64.1) than on the road (75.3).

