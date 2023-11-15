The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Evansville Purple Aces (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Eastern Kentucky vs. Evansville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonels scored only 3.2 more points per game last year (76.4) than the Purple Aces allowed their opponents to score (73.2).

Eastern Kentucky had a 9-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 62.8 points.

Last year, the Purple Aces put up 6.7 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Colonels allowed (69.5).

When Evansville totaled more than 69.5 points last season, it went 6-1.

The Purple Aces made 33.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 19.1 percentage points lower than the Colonels allowed to their opponents (52.4%).

The Colonels shot 36% from the field, 28.2% lower than the 64.2% the Purple Aces' opponents shot last season.

