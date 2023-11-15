The Coppin State Eagles (0-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when visiting the Louisville Cardinals (1-1) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Louisville vs. Coppin State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Louisville Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
  • Louisville had a 2-7 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
  • The Eagles ranked 354th in rebounding in college basketball, the Cardinals finished 288th.
  • Last year, the Cardinals scored 63.9 points per game, 19.3 fewer points than the 83.2 the Eagles allowed.
  • Louisville went 1-1 last season when scoring more than 83.2 points.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Louisville averaged 1.6 more points per game (66) than it did in away games (64.4).
  • The Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (81.1).
  • Louisville made 6.5 treys per game with a 31.7% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 5.6% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.9, 37.3%).

Louisville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UMBC W 94-93 KFC Yum! Center
11/10/2023 Chattanooga L 81-71 KFC Yum! Center
11/15/2023 Coppin State - KFC Yum! Center
11/19/2023 Texas - Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 New Mexico State - KFC Yum! Center

