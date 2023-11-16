How to Watch the Bellarmine vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bellarmine Knights (0-2) take on the Louisville Cardinals (2-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Bellarmine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Bellarmine vs. Louisville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Knights' 60.6 points per game last year were only 3.6 fewer points than the 64.2 the Cardinals gave up to opponents.
- When Bellarmine allowed fewer than 73.3 points last season, it went 8-12.
- Last year, the Cardinals averaged 73.3 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 68.2 the Knights allowed.
- Louisville had a 17-3 record last season when putting up more than 68.2 points.
- The Cardinals made 45.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.7 percentage points lower than the Knights allowed to their opponents (50.7%).
- The Knights shot at a 27.9% rate from the field last season, 12.4 percentage points less than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Cardinals averaged.
Bellarmine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ San Jose State
|L 81-65
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/12/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 113-64
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Evansville
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
