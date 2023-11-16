A pair of the top offensive performers in football will be on display when quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host pass-catcher Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

See player props for the Ravens' and Bengals' top contributors in this contest.

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +550

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Gus Edwards Touchdown Odds

Edwards Odds to Score First TD: +600

Edwards Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Joe Mixon - 54.5 (-114) 20.5 (-114) Tyler Boyd - - 43.5 (-114) Tanner Hudson - - 22.5 (-114) Trenton Irwin - - 33.5 (-114) Joe Burrow 252.5 (-114) 12.5 (-113) - Ja'Marr Chase - - 82.5 (-114)

More Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nelson Agholor - - 8.5 (-113) Mark Andrews - - 57.5 (-114) Rashod Bateman - - 28.5 (-114) Odell Beckham Jr. - - 26.5 (-114) Gus Edwards - 44.5 (-114) - Zay Flowers - - 51.5 (-114) Lamar Jackson 223.5 (-114) 44.5 (-114) - Keaton Mitchell - 37.5 (-114) 8.5 (-113)

