The Cincinnati Bengals' (5-4) injury report heading into their game against the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) currently includes nine players on it. The matchup kicks at 8:15 PM on Thursday, November 16 from M&T Bank Stadium.

Their last time out, the Bengals were beaten by the Houston Texans 30-27.

In their most recent game, the Ravens were beaten by the Cleveland Browns 33-31.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Cam Taylor-Britt CB Finger Full Participation In Practice
Chidobe Awuzie CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice
D.J. Reader DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Trey Hendrickson DE Knee Did Not Participate In Practice
Sam Hubbard DE Ankle Out
Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Out
Josh Tupou DT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Charlie Jones WR Thumb Questionable
Andrei Iosivas WR Knee Out

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Devin Duvernay WR Hamstring Questionable
Ronnie Stanley OT Knee Out
John Simpson OG Illness Questionable
Morgan Moses OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice
Daryl Worley CB Hamstring Questionable
Kyle Van Noy OLB Groin Limited Participation In Practice
Marlon Humphrey CB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice
Jadeveon Clowney OLB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Trenton Simpson LB Concussion Out
Odell Beckham Jr. WR Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Bengals vs. Ravens Game Info

Bengals Season Insights

  • The Bengals' defense has been a bottom-five unit in total defense this season, surrendering 384 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 24th with 301.7 total yards per contest.
  • With 20.2 points per game on offense, the Bengals rank 20th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 16th, giving up 21.3 points per game.
  • From an offensive standpoint, the Bengals are posting 226.9 passing yards per contest (16th-ranked). They rank 25th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (247.8 passing yards surrendered per game).
  • Cincinnati has been outplayed on both sides of the ball in terms of rushing this season, ranking worst in rushing yards (74.8 per game) and third-worst in rushing yards allowed (136.2 per game).
  • In terms of turnover margin, the Bengals are the best in the NFL this season. Their margin checks in at +10, as they've forced 18 turnovers and committed eight.

Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Ravens (-3.5)
  • Moneyline: Ravens (-185), Bengals (+150)
  • Total: 46 points

